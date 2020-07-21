Essential Utilities Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $44.41 on Monday. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45.

In related news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $136,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $27,000.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

