Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evolent Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Evolent Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

NYSE:EVH opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $247.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.