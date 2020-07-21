Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $101,000 Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 79.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3,095.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 44,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.14.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $196.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.22. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,906 shares in the company, valued at $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

