Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $86,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 593.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after buying an additional 113,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after buying an additional 216,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after buying an additional 1,364,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $195.09 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $202.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.26. The company has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,083.83, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $6,799,676.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,086.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.74, for a total transaction of $2,996,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,038,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,949,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,788 shares of company stock valued at $116,510,237 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.