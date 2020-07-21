Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $111,000 Investment in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 618 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEAM opened at $190.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.76, a P/E/G ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.02. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $198.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.62.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.71.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

