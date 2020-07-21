Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 212 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 311.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU stock opened at $326.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $329.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 73.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.77.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,290 shares of company stock valued at $23,034,370. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.84.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

