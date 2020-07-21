Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in NMI in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of NMI by 22.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NMI had a net margin of 48.69% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on NMI from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

