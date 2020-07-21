Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $534,605,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,949,000 after buying an additional 1,598,859 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,881,000 after buying an additional 1,190,890 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,640,000 after buying an additional 1,184,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,446,000 after buying an additional 951,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.81.

NOW opened at $449.27 on Tuesday. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $454.70. The company has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.37, a PEG ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.47.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.85, for a total transaction of $11,893,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,254.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $663,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,210,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,684 shares of company stock worth $126,374,135 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

