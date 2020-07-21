Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $186,000 Position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $102,000.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $728,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Scharf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,159. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. The company has a market cap of $997.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $32.89.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $474.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.70 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

