Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 99.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $161,864.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $145.97 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

