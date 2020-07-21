Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Stake Decreased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Exelon by 35.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,898,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,462,516,000 after acquiring an additional 17,354,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,127,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,629,964 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,168,470,000 after buying an additional 7,798,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Exelon by 28.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,350,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,006,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,791,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $434,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

