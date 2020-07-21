ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of ExlService to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut ExlService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised ExlService from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ExlService from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ExlService from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.50. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.17. ExlService has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $79.78.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. ExlService had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 25.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in ExlService by 71.0% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

