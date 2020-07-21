Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,970 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 385.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 512.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 286,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,098,000 after buying an additional 239,368 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,790 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $125,438,000 after buying an additional 39,538 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Expedia Group from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.36.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $86.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,058,207.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

