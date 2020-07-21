FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $85,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $355.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $357.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $545,241.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,051.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,166 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.15.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

