Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Holdings Lifted by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $415.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.20. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $436.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $414.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.44.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.14.

In related news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.24, for a total value of $1,941,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total transaction of $2,055,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,075 over the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

