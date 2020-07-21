Financial Survey: Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.0% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Business First Bancshares and Penns Woods Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Business First Bancshares 19.48% 8.52% 1.07% Penns Woods Bancorp 19.19% 9.33% 0.86%

Volatility and Risk

Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Business First Bancshares pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Penns Woods Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Business First Bancshares and Penns Woods Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Business First Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Business First Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 84.51%. Given Business First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than Penns Woods Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Business First Bancshares and Penns Woods Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Business First Bancshares $114.18 million 2.49 $23.77 million $1.80 7.63 Penns Woods Bancorp $77.23 million 1.94 $15.67 million N/A N/A

Business First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Penns Woods Bancorp.

Summary

Business First Bancshares beats Penns Woods Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; construction and development loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien one-to-four family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; and credit cards. In addition, it offers wealth management products, including mutual funds, annuities, individual retirement accounts, and other financial products. Further, the company provides a range of other financial services comprising drive-through banking facilities, automated teller machines, and employee and payroll benefits solutions; and night depository, personalized checks, treasury and cash management, merchant, automated clearing house, electronic funds transfer, domestic and foreign wire transfer, traveler's checks, vault, loan and deposit sweep accounts, lock-box, international trade finance, international trade, foreign exchange, online and mobile banking, e-statements, and bank-by-mail services. The company operates through 25 banking centers located in the State of Louisiana and in Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs. It also offers loan products comprising residential, commercial, and construction real estate loans; agricultural loans for the purchase or improvement of real estate; commercial loans for the acquisition and improvement of real estate, purchase of equipment, and working capital purposes; letters of credit; consumer loans, such as residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans and lines of credit, and overdraft and check lines; and revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, the company provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; property and casualty, and auto insurance products; safe deposit services; ATM services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Additionally, it engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. The company operates through a network of 26 offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

