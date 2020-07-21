First Command Bank Acquires 25 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.4% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,859.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,196.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,477.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,763.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,250.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

