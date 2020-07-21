First Majestic Silver Corp. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.45 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 20.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.06.

AG stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,739 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,981 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,351 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 24,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 271,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 39,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.