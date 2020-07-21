Forterra (LON:FORT) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Forterra (LON:FORT) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 194 ($2.39) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 233 ($2.87). Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s current price.

FORT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Forterra from GBX 340 ($4.18) to GBX 234 ($2.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 263.60 ($3.24).

Forterra stock opened at GBX 173.20 ($2.13) on Tuesday. Forterra has a 52 week low of GBX 157.40 ($1.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 407.50 ($5.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.02 million and a PE ratio of 7.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 196.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 256.23.

In other news, insider Stephen Harrison bought 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £2,002 ($2,463.70).

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

