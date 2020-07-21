Fortive (FTV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Fortive to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fortive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FTV opened at $70.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.24. Fortive has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $314,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,348,843.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $2,132,815.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,441.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,081 shares of company stock worth $5,004,454. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

