Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $138.00. The stock traded as high as $155.57 and last traded at $155.26, with a volume of 12613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.38.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNV. Cfra boosted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Franco Nevada from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Franco Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.06 and a 200-day moving average of $122.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.31, a P/E/G ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

