Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FCX. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.40 to $12.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.