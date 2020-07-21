Frontline (NYSE:FRO) vs. Grindrod Shipping (NYSE:GRIN) Financial Contrast

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Frontline has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Frontline shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Grindrod Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Frontline and Grindrod Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline 1 1 5 0 2.57 Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00

Frontline currently has a consensus target price of $11.57, suggesting a potential upside of 51.44%. Grindrod Shipping has a consensus target price of $11.55, suggesting a potential upside of 288.89%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than Frontline.

Profitability

This table compares Frontline and Grindrod Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline 23.46% 20.41% 8.04% Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Frontline and Grindrod Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline $957.32 million 1.57 $139.97 million $0.82 9.32 Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million 0.17 N/A N/A N/A

Frontline has higher revenue and earnings than Grindrod Shipping.

Summary

Frontline beats Grindrod Shipping on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 8 owned tankers and 2 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

