FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) to post sales of $157.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $161.68 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $199.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $655.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $648.62 million to $667.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $696.09 million, with estimates ranging from $647.17 million to $734.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 73.13%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak sold 29,648 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,648 shares in the company, valued at $148,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Builione sold 35,328 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $131,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $45,320 and sold 588,515 shares worth $2,153,826. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $20,396,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $10,158,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 18,034,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 829,124 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FSK opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

