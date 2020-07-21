Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,400

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,280 ($15.75) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.95% from the company’s previous close.

GAMA has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Gamma Communications to an “add” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,420 ($17.47) to GBX 1,562 ($19.22) in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,600 ($19.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gamma Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,446.40 ($17.80).

GAMA opened at GBX 1,590 ($19.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,314.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,269.72. Gamma Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 910 ($11.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,510 ($18.58). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

