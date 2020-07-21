Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.30% of Genesco worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 906.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Genesco by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genesco by 1,031.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Genesco alerts:

GCO has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

GCO stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $245.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.69. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.47 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.