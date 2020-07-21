Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of GNUS stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Genius Brands International has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 245.12% and a negative return on equity of 143.04%.

In other news, CEO Andy Heyward sold 460,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $1,354,087.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,329,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,549,076.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Klein purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $70,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,700 in the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Brands International stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

