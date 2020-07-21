Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,808 Shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Selecta Biosciences worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 36,322 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 20,179.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 161,434 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

SELB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

SELB opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $244.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. Selecta Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SELB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB).

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.