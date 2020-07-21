Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,575 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Wrap Technologies worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRTC. State Street Corp increased its position in Wrap Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Wrap Technologies by 5,601.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Wrap Technologies by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Wrap Technologies by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wrap Technologies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael James Rothans sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $41,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,940.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,800 shares of company stock valued at $152,628.

A number of analysts recently commented on WRTC shares. Northland Securities cut Wrap Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th.

OTCMKTS:WRTC opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. Wrap Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million.

Wrap Technologies Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

