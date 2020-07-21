Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 7,753 Shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of ALERUS FINL COR/SH worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,009,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 412.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Bell Bank acquired a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALRS opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $46.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

