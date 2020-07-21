Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of GlobalSCAPE worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in GlobalSCAPE during the 4th quarter valued at about $701,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 276,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter.

Get GlobalSCAPE alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSB opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded GlobalSCAPE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

GlobalSCAPE Profile

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB).

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalSCAPE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalSCAPE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.