Geode Capital Management LLC Has $648,000 Stock Position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,058 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 379,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $757,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 328,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 154,541 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 303,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 100,219 shares during the period. 14.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSMT opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.77. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 115.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

OSMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

