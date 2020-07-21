Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 484,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,174 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marchex were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Marchex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marchex by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Marchex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Marchex by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Marchex by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $75.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Marchex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

MCHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Marchex in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

