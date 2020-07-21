GFG Capital LLC Acquires 1,252 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 7.7% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $536,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $393.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,670.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.