Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $165.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Globant traded as high as $169.08 and last traded at $168.89, with a volume of 1213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.60.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GLOB. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Globant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant SA will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

