Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

GDEN opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $247.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.33.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.54). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $207.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sean T. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2,695.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

