Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 54,794 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $211.71 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.