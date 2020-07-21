Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $80.96 on Tuesday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.22.

About GIVAUDAN SA/ADR

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

