Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.42

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and traded as high as $3.95. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 413 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GBOOF shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBOOF)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposits, term deposits, money market accounts, and investment funds; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.