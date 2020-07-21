Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of Guess? worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Guess? by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Guess? by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GES opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. Guess?, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.93). Guess? had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $260.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 100,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,106.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GES shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

