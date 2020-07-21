Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.98 Million

Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will post $192.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.20 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $238.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $934.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $915.80 million to $954.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $969.22 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barrington Research lowered Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $101,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 24,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $2,168,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,651 shares of company stock valued at $11,404,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,973,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $595,270,000 after purchasing an additional 62,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,893,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $288,396,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 847,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,445,000 after purchasing an additional 557,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 843,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,108,000 after purchasing an additional 127,502 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.20. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $140.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.54.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.