Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLNE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of HLNE opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $76.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.31.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $76.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 53.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 869,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,111,000 after acquiring an additional 58,453 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 432,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

