Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 62.3% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 16,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 22,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 123,078 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $393.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,670.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $357.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

