HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Getting Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HDFC Bank earned a coverage optimism score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE:HDB opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

