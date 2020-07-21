Head-To-Head Comparison: Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) and Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) and Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Centogene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Centogene and Castle Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centogene N/A N/A N/A Castle Biosciences 11.90% 3.88% 2.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Centogene and Castle Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centogene 0 0 4 0 3.00 Castle Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Centogene currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 86.15%. Castle Biosciences has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.41%. Given Centogene’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centogene is more favorable than Castle Biosciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centogene and Castle Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centogene $54.64 million 4.20 -$23.36 million ($1.46) -7.91 Castle Biosciences $51.87 million 14.14 $5.28 million ($0.81) -52.59

Castle Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centogene. Castle Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centogene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats Centogene on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centogene

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment offers various services, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene B.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer; and two late-stage proprietary products in development, which address cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and suspicious pigmented lesions, which are indications with high clinical need in dermatological cancer. It offers test services through physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

