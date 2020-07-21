Head-To-Head Comparison: PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) versus Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get PPD alerts:

65.5% of PPD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Medpace shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Medpace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PPD and Medpace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPD $4.03 billion 2.61 $47.82 million $0.98 30.83 Medpace $860.97 million 4.34 $100.44 million $3.02 34.97

Medpace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PPD. PPD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medpace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PPD and Medpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPD N/A N/A N/A Medpace 12.37% 17.18% 10.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PPD and Medpace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPD 0 0 15 0 3.00 Medpace 0 3 2 0 2.40

PPD presently has a consensus price target of $31.14, suggesting a potential upside of 3.09%. Medpace has a consensus price target of $87.50, suggesting a potential downside of 17.15%. Given PPD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PPD is more favorable than Medpace.

Summary

Medpace beats PPD on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPD

PPD, Inc. provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. The Clinical Development Services segment provides product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services. The Laboratory Services segment offers bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. PPD, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc., a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. Its drug development services include development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support. The company also provides bio-analytical laboratory services, clinical human pharmacology, imaging services, and electrocardiography reading support for clinical trials. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.