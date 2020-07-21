Head-To-Head Contrast: Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) vs. Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

58.3% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Champions Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Champions Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and Champions Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies $41.69 million 3.71 -$2.01 million ($0.11) -54.64 Champions Oncology $27.07 million 4.08 $130,000.00 $0.01 928.00

Champions Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Genetic Technologies. Applied Genetic Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Champions Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Champions Oncology has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and Champions Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies N/A -57.49% -46.02% Champions Oncology -0.58% -7.73% -1.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Applied Genetic Technologies and Champions Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies 0 0 7 0 3.00 Champions Oncology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $16.14, indicating a potential upside of 168.60%. Champions Oncology has a consensus target price of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 9.11%. Given Applied Genetic Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Applied Genetic Technologies is more favorable than Champions Oncology.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies beats Champions Oncology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials. The company also has initiated one preclinical program in otology and three preclinical programs in targeting central nervous system disorders, including one in adrenoleukodystrophy. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has collaboration agreements with Synpromics Limited and University of Florida; Bionic Sight, LLC; and Otonomy, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patient's tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions, including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Champions Oncology, Inc. markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and sales force to patients and physicians. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.