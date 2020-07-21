Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $173.67 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) will report $173.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.61 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $201.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $661.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $635.87 million to $678.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $608.87 million, with estimates ranging from $531.71 million to $720.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

NYSE HLX opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $522.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 3.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 105,181 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,738,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,418 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,601,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,684,000 after purchasing an additional 906,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 843,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 122,628 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

