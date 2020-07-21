Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) to report sales of $69.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.84 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $69.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $281.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.11 million to $288.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $291.21 million, with estimates ranging from $269.90 million to $302.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

HTGC opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.48. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

