Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 40,123 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 40,123 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.4% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $17,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $536,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $393.43 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.